Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported eight more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths Wednesday. There are 49 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

0.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, which has increased slightly.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. This is the first time it's been below one in nearly two weeks.

4.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

769,980: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, just shy of 2,000 more than Monday's update.

647,933: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 9,400 more than Monday.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose.

71%: The percentage of Ottawa adults who are fully vaccinated.

70%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

61%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

There are currently 75 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Health authorities in the Outaouais reported six more case Wednesday.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have fewer than five known active cases.

The exception is the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which has 10 active cases — seven of which are in Cornwall.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan, which allows for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms, cinemas and concert halls to reopen.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.