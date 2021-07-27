Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported three more COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

There are currently fewer than 70 known active cases in the wider eastern Ontario and western Quebec region.

Ontario's seven-day average of new daily cases has hovered between 150 and 160 for about the past two weeks.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported three more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no deaths. There are 42 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

3.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

1.10: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. The number has now been above one for 11 days.

0: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

Across the region

The Outaouais reported 10 known active cases.

Most eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.

The exception is the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which has 10 active cases, nine of which are in Cornwall.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan, which allows for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms, cinemas and concert halls to reopen.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.