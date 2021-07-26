Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports seven more COVID-19 cases Monday.

Vaccination rate continues to slow across the city.

Roughly 66.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had two shots of vaccine

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported seven more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday. There are 42 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

0.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

1.19: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. The number has been above one for almost about 10 days.

3.6: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

768,001: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 2,600 since Friday's update.

638,520: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 14,300 more than Friday.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose.

70%: The percentage of Ottawa adults who are fully vaccinated.

69%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

61%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 75 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Health authorities in the Outaouais haven't yet given their Monday update.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, with five or fewer known active cases.

The exception is the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which had seven active cases as of Friday.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan, which allows for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms, cinemas and concert halls to reopen.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.