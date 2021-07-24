Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports six more COVID-19 cases Saturday and zero new deaths.

There are 43 known active cases in the city.

Ontario reported 170 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported six more COVID-19 cases Friday, and one new hospitalization, but zero new deaths.

After several days on the rise, key COVID-19 indicators declined before the weekend. The R(t) — or number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case — dropped to 1.09, remaining above 1.0 for a fourth straight day.

There are 43 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

4.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.09: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

765,350: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose as of Friday, about 2,000 more than in Wednesday's update.

624,143: The number of Ottawa residents who were fully vaccinated as of Friday, almost 11,000 more than Wednesday.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have had at least one vaccine dose as of Friday.

70%: The percentage of Ottawa adults who are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

68%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

59%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

1: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

9,120: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

The level of COVID-19 in Ottawa's wastewater remains low, which continues a trend seen over the past three weeks. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 100 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Health authorities in the Outaouais reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.