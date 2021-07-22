Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports nine more COVID-19 cases Thursday and no new deaths.

There are now 34 known active cases in the city.

Ontario reported 185 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported nine more COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.

Key COVID-19 indicators continue to rise. The R(t) — or number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case — remains above 1.0 for second straight day.

There are 34 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

2.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1.18: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for nearly three months.

0: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

9,109: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

The level of COVID-19 in Ottawa's wastewater remains low, which continues a trend seen over the past three weeks. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 75 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, which has risen slightly.

Health authorities in the Outaouais have not yet reported their COVID cases for Thursday.

Most eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases per week, but the number of active cases is increasing in some areas, including Hastings Prince Edward and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.