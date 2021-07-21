Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports nine more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

State of emergency to end in Ottawa at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Zero active outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported nine more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths Wednesday. There are 25 known active cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa increased by seven because two previously reported cases were removed from the OPH total.

After nearly 16 months, Ottawa's state of emergency is set to end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The measure was put in place on March 25, 2020 to help the capital react more quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various key COVID-19 indicators are on the rise after Ottawa reported several days of zero cases last week. There are now zero active outbreaks in the city, however.

Numbers to watch

0.2%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, which has increased slightly.

1.13: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. It has moved above 1.0 for the first time since April.

2.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

763,261: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, about 3,000 more than in Monday's update.

613,224: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 24,000 more than Monday.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose.

68%: The percentage of Ottawa adults who are fully vaccinated.

66%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

58%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 60 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Health authorities in the Outaouais reported two more cases on Wednesday.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have fewer than five known active cases.

The exception is in Hastings Prince Edward, which has 10 active cases as of Wednesday.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan, which allows for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms, cinemas and concert halls to reopen.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.