Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported two more COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported two more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no deaths. There are 24 known active cases.

The key COVID-19 indicators have risen slightly, which is mostly due to 12 cases being reported over the weekend following four days last week where no further cases were reported.

Numbers to watch

1.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0.90: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for around three months.

1: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. The outbreak is in a shelter.

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 75 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.

The exception is in Hastings Prince Edward, which has 11 active cases as of Tuesday.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan, which allows for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms, cinemas and concert halls to reopen.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.