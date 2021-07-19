Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports two new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Public health reports two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated and 56% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

More than 61% of Ontarians age 12 and older have had both doses of vaccine.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported two new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday. There are 25 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

0.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.74: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for nearly three months.

1.6: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. The number of hospitalizations has remained at zero for the past five days.

760,252: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 4,000 since Friday's update.

588,689: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 35,600 more than Friday.

82%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose.

66%: The percentage of Ottawa adults who are fully vaccinated.

64%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

56%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 75 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Health authorities in the Outaouais haven't yet given their Monday update.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, with five or fewer known active cases.

The exceptions are the Kingston area, which is dealing with a hospital outbreak linked to nine known active cases and the Hastings Prince Edward area, which has 11 active cases.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan, which allows for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms, cinemas and concert halls to reopen.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.