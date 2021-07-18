Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports seven more COVID-19 cases Sunday

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported seven more COVID-19 cases on Sunday. No new deaths were confirmed.

There are 25 known active cases.

The city's deputy medical officer of health, Dr. Brent Moloughney, says it's still important to keep ahead of the virus by following public health guidelines and getting vaccinated, pointing to surges in cases and hospitalizations elsewhere.

Numbers to watch

0.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. Of the hundreds of residents outside long-term care homes who were tested both July 10 and 14, none have produced a positive test.

0.99: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. It's been below one for three months.

1.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, according to OPH.

755,814: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose.

553,045: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

82%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose.

60%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 70 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.

The exception is the Kingston area, which is dealing with a hospital outbreak linked to nine known active cases as of Thursday.

The Ontario government further lifted COVID-19 restrictions Friday, allowing for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms, movie theatres and museums to reopen.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules, with recently loosened restrictions around physical distancing.