Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports no more COVID-19 cases Friday.

Rolling average test positivity rate drops to 0.1 per cent.

Sixty per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

There is one more COVID-19 case in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported no more COVID-19 cases for the fourth time in five days.

There are 21 known active cases.

The city's deputy medical officer of health, Dr. Brent Moloughney, said Wednesday the city's trends suggest it's ready to move to Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan Friday.

He said it's important to keep ahead of the virus by following guidance and getting vaccinated, pointing to surges in cases and hospitalizations elsewhere.

A graph showing daily and average levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater dating back to June 2020. Those levels peaked in April 2021 and have dropped to their lowest levels since last July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

0.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. Of the hundreds of residents outside long-term care homes who were tested both July 10 and 14, none have produced a positive test.

0.62: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for three months.

1.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, according to OPH.

755,814: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, about 3,500 more than in Wednesday's update.

553,045: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 26,000 more than Wednesday.

82%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose.

60%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 75 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Health authorities in the Outaouais reported one more case Friday.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.

The exception is the Kingston area, which is dealing with a hospital outbreak linked to nine known active cases as of Thursday.

The Ontario government further lifted COVID-19 restrictions Friday, allowing for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms, movie theatres and museums to reopen.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules, with recently loosened distancing rules.