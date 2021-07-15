Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports no more COVID-19 cases Thursday and one death.

There are no Ottawa residents in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19.

There are three more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported no more COVID-19 cases Thursday for the third time in the past four daily reports. It also reported one death, its first this week.

There are 24 known active cases.

The city's deputy medical officer of health, Dr. Brent Moloughney, said Wednesday the city's trends suggest it's ready to move to Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan Friday.

He said it's important to keep ahead of the virus by following guidance and getting vaccinated, pointing to surges in cases and hospitalizations elsewhere.

A graph showing daily and average levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater dating back to June 2020. Those levels peaked in April 2021 and have dropped to their lowest levels since last July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

1.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, according to OPH. This count has never before reached zero in the pandemic.

0.55: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for nearly three months.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one in a shelter and one in a group home.

8,088: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

A column graph of variants in Ottawa over the most recent 30-day period available. The alpha B117 variant continues to be seen the most. There can be a lag in confirming variant cases because of the time required. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 75 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Health authorities in the Outaouais reported three more cases Thursday.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.

The exception is the Kingston area, which is dealing with a hospital outbreak linked to 14 known active cases as of Wednesday.

The Ontario government will further lift COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, allowing for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms to reopen.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules, with recently loosened distancing rules.