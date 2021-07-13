Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 1 more case, keeping trends steady
- Ottawa reports one more COVID-19 case Tuesday.
- The Outaouais also reports one more COVID-19 case.
- There are currently fewer than 100 known active cases in the wider region.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported one more COVID-19 case Tuesday and no deaths. There are 33 known active cases.
The city's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, said last week COVID-19 vaccination is currently winning over spread.
Numbers to watch
2.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
0: The number of those patients in an ICU.
0.94: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for nearly three months.
2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one in a shelter and one in a group home. One week ago there were also two.
Across the region
There are currently fewer than 100 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Health authorities in the Outaouais reported one more case Tuesday.
Most other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.
The exception is the Kingston area, which is dealing with a hospital outbreak linked to 16 known active cases as of Monday.
The Ontario government will further lift COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, allowing for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms to reopen.
All of Quebec is under green zone rules, with recently loosened distancing rules.
