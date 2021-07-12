For the 1st time in a year, Ottawa reports no new COVID-19 cases

Ottawa reports no more COVID-19 cases or deaths Monday.

More than half of its eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

The Outaouais reports 10 more COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported no more COVID-19 cases Monday, the first daily update without a new case since July 7, 2020.

No more deaths were reported.

The city's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, said last week COVID-19 vaccination is currently winning over spread.

A graph showing daily and average levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater dating back to June 2020. Those levels peaked in April 2021 and have since dropped to their lowest levels of 2021. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

0.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, which has decreased.

0.84: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

749,033: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, about 4,000 more than in Friday's update.

498,340: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 43,000 more than Friday.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

57%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

54%: The percentage of fully vaccinated Ottawa residents 12 and up, or who are currently eligible for a vaccine, has passed 50 per cent.

Across the region

Health authorities in the Outaouais reported 10 more cases since their last update on Friday.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules. There are loosened distancing rules as of Monday.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.

The exception is the Kingston area, which is dealing with a hospital outbreak linked to 14 known active cases as of Friday.

The Ontario government will further lift COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, allowing for larger gatherings, indoor dining and gyms to reopen.