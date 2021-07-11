Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports just one case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Ontario government plans on further lifting COVID-19 restrictions on July 16, allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings, indoor dining and gyms to reopen indoors.

Numbers to watch

1.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, which has increased.

1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

3.6: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

744,932: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose.

455,212: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

52%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.

Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.