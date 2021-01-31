Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Sunday.

Health officials in western Quebec reported 15 new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

OPH is also reporting 72 more resolved cases.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined to the point where schools will resume in-class learning on Monday.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario that started Dec. 26 is in place until at least Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order also remains in effect.

Numbers to watch

38.9: The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past week, per 100,000 Ottawa residents, continues to decline.

0.9: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

2.4%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage, down since the last time it was updated.

25,097: The number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses given out in Ottawa, about 600 more since the last update.

Across the region

Western Quebec is reporting 15 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday but no new deaths.

In total, the region has logged 5,837 cases and 153 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew.