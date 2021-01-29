Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 74 new cases of COVID-19 but no deaths on Saturday.

Health officials in western Quebec are reporting 13 new cases and one more death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19,but no new deaths on Saturday.

OPH is also reporting 85 more cases resolved.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined to the point where schools will resume in-class learning next week.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario that started Dec. 26 is in place until at least Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order also remains in effect.

Numbers to watch

42.5: The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past week, per 100,000 Ottawa residents, continues to decline.

0.9: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

2.4%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage has gone down.

25,097: The number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses given out in Ottawa, about 600 more since the last update.

Across the region

Western Quebec is reporting 13 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday and one more death.

In total, the region has logged 5,822 cases and 153 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew.