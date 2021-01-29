Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A skater wearing a mask contemplates a sign showing COVID-19 measures on the Rideau Canal Skateway on opening day Thursday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Ottawa is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

There are 17 more cases in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 63 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Friday.

OPH is also reporting 79 more cases resolved.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined to the point where schools will resume in-class learning next week.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario that started Dec. 26 is in place until at least Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order also remains in effect.

Numbers to watch

44: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.83: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

2.4%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage has gone down.

25,097: The number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses given out in Ottawa, about 600 more since the last update.

Across the region

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting 17 more cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew.

Other local health units that have updated their numbers Friday are reporting between zero and nine new cases, and no more deaths.