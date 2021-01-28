Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19.

One more person has died of COVID-19 in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 81 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

OPH also reported 91 more cases resolved and no more deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas and has since declined to the point where schools will resume in-class learning next week.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

45.7: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.81: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

40: Ottawa's active COVID-19 outbreaks, down from 45 on Wednesday.

Across the region

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting 18 more cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew.