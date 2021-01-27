Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19.

Key indicators continue their slow downward trend.

One more person has died of COVID-19 in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 72 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

OPH also reported 113 more cases resolved and no more deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas and has since declined, though not yet to levels seen before the holidays.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

53.9: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.78: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

2.6%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage drops from the latest update.

Across the region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is reporting 33 new cases.

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting 13 more cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an updated 8 p.m. curfew.