Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily total of the month.

One more Ottawa resident has died of COVID-19.

Renfrew County is down to one known active case.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 23 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the lowest daily total of the month.

OPH also reported one more death and 137 more cases resolved.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has started to decline.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

54.8: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.90: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

754: The number of known active cases in Ottawa.

1,715 : The number of known active cases in Ottawa two weeks ago.

Across the region

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting nine more cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew.

Renfrew County's health unit is down to a single known active case of COVID-19.