Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 23 more COVID-19 cases in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths Monday.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has started to decline.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

58.4: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.99: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

3%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage has been trending downward for about two weeks.

23,883: The number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses given in Ottawa as of this morning, 902 more than on Friday. Ottawa has not received any doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Across the region

In western Quebec, officials confirmed another 23 new cases and no more deaths.

Quebec's lockdown is in effect until Feb. 8, and includes an 8 p.m. curfew.