Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths.

The number of active cases has dropped to 939.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but zero deaths.

The health authority also declared another 125 cases resolved.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has started to decline.

Numbers to watch

37: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, up by three since Saturday.

61.2: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, a drop since OPH's last update.

0.91: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

Across the region

In western Quebec, officials confirmed another 23 new cases and one more death on Sunday.

Quebec's lockdown is in effect until Feb. 8, and includes an 8 p.m. curfew.