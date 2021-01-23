Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 92 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Saturday. The city's death toll now sits at 419.

The health authority also declared another 138 cases resolved.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has started to decline.

Numbers to watch

34: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, down slightly from Friday.

65: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, which has also dropped since Friday.

0.88: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

Across the region

In western Quebec, officials confirmed another 22 new cases and two more deaths on Saturday.

Quebec's lockdown is in effect until Feb. 8, and includes an 8 p.m. curfew.

Two more deaths were also reported by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit on Friday afternoon, bringing the region's total to 50.