Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 87 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Friday.

The health authority also declared another 105 cases resolved.

As of Friday, OPH has received 25,350 vaccine doses, of which it has administered 22,981.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has started to decline.

Numbers to watch

36: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, down slightly from Thursday.

69.7: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, back down after a slight increase on Thursday.

0.88: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

Across the region

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect on the weekend.