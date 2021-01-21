Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 180 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

Renfrew County has its second COVID-19 death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and six more deaths, the most in a day since late May.

OPH has declared 175 more cases resolved.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas and has started to decline, though it's not yet back around where it was before the holidays.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

38: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19. It's been around 40 for a week.

73.5: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, up slightly after several days of decline.

0.87: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

Across the region

Renfrew County's health unit is reporting the second death in its area from COVID-19. It has just five known active COVID-19 cases.

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting 19 more cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect on the weekend.