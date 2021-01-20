Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

An update from city officials is planned for 2 p.m. ET.

Five more people have died in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two more deaths.

OPH has declared 145 more cases resolved.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, prompting OPH to declare last week the city was again in a COVID-19 crisis.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

42: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

72.9: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline from Thursday's record high.

0.72: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

3.5%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage has dropped since the previous update.

Across the region

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting 21 more cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect on the weekend.