Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily tally this month.

Two more Ottawans have died of COVID-19.

Western Quebec is reporting 20 more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily count so far this month. Two more people have died.

OPH has declared 149 more cases resolved.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, prompting OPH to declare the city is once again in a COVID-19 crisis.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is now scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

39: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

98: The number of hospital patients from the wider Ottawa-Gatineau area.

81.9: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline from Thursday's record high.

0.96: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

Across the region

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting 20 more cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect on the weekend.

Renfrew County's health unit reported no new cases Tuesday and has just seven known active cases.