Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 85 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday, as most key indicators suggest continue their gradual decline.

An OC Transpo rider steps toward a bus outside Parliament station in downtown Ottawa on Jan. 11, 2021. (Christian Patry/Radio-Canada)
  • The number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals has more than tripled since the start of the month.
Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 85 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, prompting OPH to declare the city is once again in a COVID-19 crisis.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is now scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect. 

Numbers to watch

40: The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, more than three times the number on New Year's Day.

82.7: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline from Thursday's record.

0.94: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

4.0%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage, down slightly from Friday's update.

Across the region

