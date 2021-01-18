Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals has more than tripled since the start of the month.

Other key indicators continue to trend down.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 85 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, prompting OPH to declare the city is once again in a COVID-19 crisis.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is now scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

40: The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, more than three times the number on New Year's Day.

82.7: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline from Thursday's record.

0.94: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

4.0%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage, down slightly from Friday's update.

An important number for slowing the spread of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>: the number of contacts for each person who tested positive was down to 1.3 between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.<br><br>That number was ranging between 4 and 6 before Christmas. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@CBCOttawa

Across the region