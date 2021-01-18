Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reporting 85 new cases, 2 more deaths as most indicators drop
- Ottawa is reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.
- The number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals has more than tripled since the start of the month.
- Other key indicators continue to trend down.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 85 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday.
The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, prompting OPH to declare the city is once again in a COVID-19 crisis.
The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is now scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.
Numbers to watch
40: The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, more than three times the number on New Year's Day.
82.7: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline from Thursday's record.
0.94: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.
4.0%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage, down slightly from Friday's update.
An important number for slowing the spread of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>: the number of contacts for each person who tested positive was down to 1.3 between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.<br><br>That number was ranging between 4 and 6 before Christmas. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a>—@CBCOttawa