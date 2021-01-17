Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 123 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Sunday.

The city's seven-day average continues to drop, however, despite another single-day case total in the triple digits.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 123 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Sunday.

The health authority also declared 134 more cases resolved. The city's death toll now sits at 403.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen to record levels since around Christmas, prompting OPH to declare the city is once again in a COVID-19 crisis.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is now scheduled to last until Feb. 11.

A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

85.6: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, down from Saturday.

1.03: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been in gradual decline this month but increased slightly since Saturday. OPH aims to keep the number below one.

4.1%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage, down from 4.5 per cent.

Across the region

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect last weekend.

Seven new cases were recorded by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.