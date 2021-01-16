Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Western Quebec has confirmed 43 new infections today.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. OPH also declared 111 more cases resolved and reported no new deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen to record levels since around Christmas, prompting OPH to declare the city is once again in a COVID-19 crisis.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is now scheduled to last until Feb. 11.

A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

88.9: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, down from Friday.

1.01: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been in gradual decline this month but remains unchanged since Friday. OPH aims to keep the number below one.

4.1%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage, down from from 4.5 per cent.

Across the region

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 but no more deaths.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect last weekend.