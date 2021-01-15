Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 148 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths.

Many of the key indicators have dropped.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has 57 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. OPH has declared 126 more cases resolved and is reporting four more deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen to record levels since around Christmas, prompting OPH to declare the city is once again in a COVID-19 crisis.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is now scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

94.1: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, down from Thursday's record high.

1.01: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been in gradual decline this month. OPH aims to keep the number below one.

4.1%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage, down from from 4.5 per cent.

Across the region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is reporting 57 more cases Friday, 32 of them in Cornwall.

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect on the weekend.