Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 132 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of patients in intensive care has dropped.

Two more western Quebec residents have died of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. OPH has declared 106 more cases resolved and is reporting no more deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen to record levels since around Christmas, prompting OPH to declare the city is once again in a COVID-19 crisis.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is now scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order is also in effect.

Numbers to watch

12: The number COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Ottawa has dropped from Wednesday's second-wave peak of 15.

98: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents has risen slightly, setting a new record high.

1.01: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been in gradual decline this month. OPH aims to keep the number below one.

Across the region

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting 52 more cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths. They have reported 22 deaths so far this month, more than every eastern Ontario health unit combined.

Quebec's lockdown lasts until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect on the weekend.