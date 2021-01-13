Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 179 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care continues its steady rise.

The Ottawa Hospital has replenished its vaccine supply.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. OPH has declared 119 more cases resolved and is reporting no additional deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen to record levels since around Christmas, prompting OPH to declare the city is once again in a COVID-19 crisis.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is now scheduled to last until Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order goes into effect at midnight.

Numbers to watch

15: The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Ottawa, the most since mid-April.

97.8: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents has hit a record high.

1.03: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been in gradual decline this month. OPH aims to keep the number below one.

4.5%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage ticks down slightly.

5,850: The number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses received by The Ottawa Hospital Wednesday. The hospital ran out of doses over the weekend.

Across the region