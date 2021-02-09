Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Seven people in Ottawa have now tested positive for a coronavirus variant.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 25 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and a death linked to an outbreak at an unidentified warehouse.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined.

Some communities west of Ottawa will have the stay-at-home order lifted tomorrow. The rest of eastern Ontario should join them next Tuesday.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Monday it's possible the capital would soon return to orange, where it was before Dec. 26.

Numbers to watch

33.8: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents is holding steady.

1: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

6: Ottawa's confirmed cases of the B117 coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K., according to OPH Monday.

1: That city has confirmed its first case of the B1351 variant first detected in South Africa.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Lockdown restrictions in Quebec have been loosened to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew remains in the Outaouais.