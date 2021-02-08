Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

The steady decline of some key indicators has stalled.

About 3,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and two deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined.

Some communities west of Ottawa will have lockdown restrictions lifted Wednesday, the province announced today. The capital and the rest of eastern Ontario could be eligible to join them next week.

Numbers to watch

34: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents is holding steady.

1.12: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), up since late last week.

1.6%: Ottawa's test positivity rate is unchanged.

31,554: The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Ottawa, up by about 3,000 since Friday.

89%: The percentage of long-term care residents in Ottawa who have now received their second vaccine dose. The city is now focusing on residents of high-risk retirement homes.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no more deaths.

Lockdown restrictions in Quebec have been loosened to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew will remain.