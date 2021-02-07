Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Sunday.

There are 470 confirmed active cases in the nation's capital.

Western Quebec has confirmed 18 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 73 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 51 more resolved cases.

Health officials also recorded two more deaths, raising the city's death toll to 424.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario that started Dec. 26 is in place until at least Tuesday. A provincial stay-at-home order also remains in effect.

Numbers to watch

32.7: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

1:03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), increased slightly since Saturday. It now hovers slightly above health officials' goal of one.

1.6%: Ottawa's average test positivity rate has continued to drop in recent weeks.

80%: The percentage of long-term care residents in Ottawa who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Lockdown restrictions in Quebec are being loosened Monday to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew will remain.