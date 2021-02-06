Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are 450 confirmed active cases in the nation's capital.

Western Quebec has confirmed 17 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 47 more resolved cases.

City health officials haven't reported a single death related to COVID-19 for an entire week. It's just the second time that's happened since September.

OPH last recorded new deaths on Jan. 29.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined, allowing elementary and secondary students to return to the classroom this week.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario that started Dec. 26 is in place until at least Feb. 9. A provincial stay-at-home order also remains in effect.

Numbers to watch

29.6: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

1.6%: Ottawa's average test positivity rate has continued to drop in recent weeks.

80%: The percentage of long-term care residents in Ottawa who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Lockdown restrictions in Quebec are being loosened Monday to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew will remain.