Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19.

Eighty per cent of Ottawa's long-term care residents have been vaccinated.

Western Quebec is reporting 25 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 54 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 more resolved cases Friday.

For just the second time since September, there hasn't been a single COVID-19-related death reported in the city for a week.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined, allowing elementary and secondary students to return to the classroom this week.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario that started Dec. 26 is in place until at least Feb. 9. A provincial stay-at-home order also remains in effect.

Numbers to watch

30.5: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.78: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

1.6%: Ottawa's average test positivity rate continues to drop.

28,567: The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ottawa.

80%: The percentage of long-term care residents in Ottawa who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19, and is also now reporting two previous deaths from December.

Lockdown restrictions in Quebec are being loosened Monday to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, though an 8 p.m. curfew will remain.