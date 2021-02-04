Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19.

Fewer long-term care homes in the city are experiencing outbreaks.

Western Quebec and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit are each reporting one more COVID-19 death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths on Thursday.

OPH is also reporting 65 more resolved cases.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined, allowing elementary and secondary students to return to the classroom this week.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario that started Dec. 26 is in place until at least Feb. 9. A provincial stay-at-home order also remains in effect.

Numbers to watch

31.8: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.85: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

7: The number of long-term care homes in the city currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, down from nine on Tuesday.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Quebec's lockdown is changing Monday to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, though its 8 p.m. curfew will remain.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases and one more death.

The wider Ottawa-Gatineau region has dipped back below 1,000 known active cases, with 980 before Thursday's updates.