Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19.

Nearly half of the city's long-term care residents have had their second vaccine dose.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 61 more cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths on Wednesday.

OPH is also reporting 94 more resolved cases.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined to the point where elementary and secondary students returned to the classroom this week.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario that started Dec. 26 is in place until at least Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order also remains in effect.

Numbers to watch

35.5: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.87: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

1.9%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage, a tick up from the 1.8 per cent reported Monday.

44%: OPH says nearly half of the city's long-term care residents have received their second vaccine dose.

17: The number of Ottawa long-term care homes (out of 28) that have agreed to use rapid COVID-19 tests on staff and visitors as part of a provincial expansion.

67: The number of days Ottawa's New Orchard Lodge endured a COVID-19 outbreak, which finally ended Monday. The outbreak has not been linked to any deaths at the long-term care home.

Across the region