Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health recorded 62 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

62 more cases in Ottawa, 31 reported in western Quebec

CBC News ·
Two people wearing masks, one of whom also has a face shield, stand together in downtown Ottawa earlier this month during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brian Morris/CBC)
  • Ottawa is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
  • Western Quebec has confirmed 31 cases and one death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday but zero deaths. 

Another 56 cases have been classified as resolved.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are now in the orange alert level, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

Ottawa's medical officer of health is backing up what some key numbers and experts have suggested: that the capital is close to moving to the red zone if the spread of COVID-19 doesn't slow.

Numbers to watch

35: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

.98: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

34: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa.

488: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. One month ago there were more than 1,200.

Across the region

Western Quebec identified 31 new cases on Saturday and one more death. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now