Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but zero new deaths.

Another 31 cases have been classified as resolved.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are now in the orange alert level, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

Ottawa's medical officer of health is backing up what some key numbers and experts are already suggesting, that the capital is close to moving to the red zone if the spread of COVID-19 doesn't slow.

Numbers to watch

34.7 The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider spread under control if it's below one.

49,125: The number of vaccines doses administered by OPH as of Friday.

34: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa, one more than on Thursday.

482: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. One month ago there were more than 1,200.

Across the region

Western Quebec identified 19 new cases on Friday, with another 10 logged in Renfrew County.

On top of reporting seven new cases, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit has identified a variant of COVID-19 for the first time.

Further testing is necessary to identify the exact strain, but health officials say variants were identified in four cases. Three of those cases are linked to a outbreak at the the Albert Cheese Cooperative.