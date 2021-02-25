Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

There are 21 more cases in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Thursday.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are now in the orange alert level, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

Ottawa's medical officer of health is backing up what some key numbers and experts are already suggesting, that the capital is close to moving to the red zone if the spread of COVID-19 doesn't slow.

Numbers to watch

35.6 The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1.02: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider spread under control if it's below one.

1,044: The number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa so far in February. August is the last month with fewer than 1,000 cases.

457: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. One month ago there were more than 1,200.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings in that region will be loosened tomorrow.