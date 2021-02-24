Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19.

There's another warning Ottawa may soon need tighter pandemic rules.

Western Quebec is reporting 16 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 41 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths Wednesday.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are now under the orange alert level, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green, however the city's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches is backing up what some key numbers and experts are already suggesting: that the capital may have to move to red zone rules next week if the spread of COVID-19 doesn't slow.

The slow, steady growth of those numbers seen over the last week or so did not continue Wednesday.

Numbers to watch

34.5 The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It drops a bit further from the red zone threshold of 40.

1: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider spread under control if it's below one.

2.1%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, moving away from the red zone threshold of 2.5 per cent.

1,719: The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered since Monday's update.

94%: Nearly all retirement home residents in Ottawa have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The city's vaccination campaign now shifts focus to older adults living in certain areas of the city, starting next week.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Wednesday.

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings in that region will be loosened on Friday.