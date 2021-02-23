Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19.

Western Quebec is reporting 24 more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 25 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths Tuesday.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are now under the orange alert level, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

Many of Ottawa's key indicators have been gradually rising for about a week, nearing levels that would qualify the city for a move into the red zone — and the tighter restrictions that come with it.

Numbers to watch

36.6 The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1.11: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), slightly drops. The red zone threshold is 1.2.

Zero: The number of new cases involving people 60 and over, according to Tuesday's update.

34: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, three more than Tuesday.

108: The number of cases linked to Ottawa's largest active shelter outbreak, which started Jan. 27. OPH doesn't name the shelters involved.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and no more deaths.

Restrictions in that region will be loosened this week.