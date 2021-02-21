Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday but zero deaths.

Western Quebec has recorded 10 new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 80 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday but zero deaths.

That represents the city's largest single-day case total in February so far.

Twenty-eight of the cases were people in their 20s, more than double the number of any other age group.

OPH is also reporting 48 more resolved cases.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are now under the orange alert level, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

Numbers to watch

36.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

60%: The percentage of Ottawa retirement home residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

5.8: The average number of contacts reported by infectious residents.

1.05: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if the R(t) is below one.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday but no new deaths.

Restrictions in that region will be loosened on Monday.