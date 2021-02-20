Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, one more death.

Western Quebec has recorded 23 new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 53 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Saturday.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are now under the orange alert level, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

Numbers to watch

33.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

60%: The percentage of Ottawa retirement home residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

5.8: The average number of contacts reported by infectious residents.

1.04: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if the R(t) is below one.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday but no new deaths.

Restrictions in that region will be loosened further next week.