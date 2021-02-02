Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 19 more COVID-19 cases in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths on Tuesday.

OPH is also reporting 110 more resolved cases.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined to the point where elementary and secondary students returned to the classroom this week.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario that started Dec. 26 is in place until at least Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order also remains in effect.

Numbers to watch

36.7: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.81: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

516: The number of known active cases in Ottawa, back around where it was in late autumn.

108: The number of confirmed cases in Ottawa shelters, where there are currently five active outbreaks. Ninety-seven are clients and 11 are staff.

Across the region

Western Quebec is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths.

Quebec's government is expected to announce changes to the province's lockdown restrictions this afternoon. The adjustments are expected to affect the provincewide curfew, as well as non-essential businesses and restaurants.