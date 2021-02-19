Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Infectious residents are reporting significantly more contacts than a week ago.

Western Quebec has recorded 19 new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths Friday.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are an orange zone, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is a green zone.

Numbers to watch

33.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

60%: The percentage of Ottawa retirement home residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

5.8: The average number of contacts reported by infectious residents, up from 2.3 the previous week.

1.08: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if the R(t) is below one.

OPH hasn't yet released Friday's test positivity rate.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and no more deaths.

Restrictions in that region will be loosened further next week.