Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 46 more COVID-19 cases Thursday and one more death.

More than 2,000 health-care workers have now tested positive in Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Thursday.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are now in an orange zone, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is a green zone.

Numbers to watch

27: The number of Ottawa's newest cases involving people between the ages of 10 and 29.

2,005: The number of health-care workers in Ottawa, including first responders, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

32.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.08: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if the R(t) is below one.

29: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, 18 of them in health-care institutions.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Restrictions in that region will be loosened further next week.